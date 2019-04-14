|
Susan L. Adams, age 62, of Erie, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born in Erie on October 18, 1956, daughter of the late Herman and Delores Moats.
Susan was a 1975 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. She was the Office Manager of Spring Creek Mobile Home Park from 1990 until 2019. Susan was a member of the Wesleyville Athletic Club and liked listening to all types of music. Her greatest pleasure was time with her children and grandchildren, and was always their biggest fan. With her family, she enjoyed going to the local race tracks, NASCAR, fishing and deer spotting.
Susan is survived by her two children, Jerry Moore and Heather Magelitz (Josh); one stepson, Christopher Adams; one sister, Delores Patterson; one brother, Herman Moats (Donna); and five grandchildren, Radek, Roman and Lucius Moore and Trystan and Ashton Magelitz. She was preceded in death by her husband, and best friend, Carl A. Adams.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Monday, from 6 pm until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8:30 pm. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019