Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
8:30 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. Adams


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan L. Adams Obituary
Susan L. Adams, age 62, of Erie, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born in Erie on October 18, 1956, daughter of the late Herman and Delores Moats.

Susan was a 1975 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. She was the Office Manager of Spring Creek Mobile Home Park from 1990 until 2019. Susan was a member of the Wesleyville Athletic Club and liked listening to all types of music. Her greatest pleasure was time with her children and grandchildren, and was always their biggest fan. With her family, she enjoyed going to the local race tracks, NASCAR, fishing and deer spotting.

Susan is survived by her two children, Jerry Moore and Heather Magelitz (Josh); one stepson, Christopher Adams; one sister, Delores Patterson; one brother, Herman Moats (Donna); and five grandchildren, Radek, Roman and Lucius Moore and Trystan and Ashton Magelitz. She was preceded in death by her husband, and best friend, Carl A. Adams.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Monday, from 6 pm until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8:30 pm. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now