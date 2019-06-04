|
Susan L. (Kotyuk) Vogel, age 65, of Erie, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born July 26, 1953, in Erie, the daughter of the late Joseph and Marilyn Mae Baker Kotyuk.
A lifelong resident of Erie, she was a graduate of Gannon University and had worked as a Therapeutic Support Specialist with Bethesda Services.
Her greatest joy was following the activities of her three children who were her pride and joy. She also enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Charlotte Rey Vogel.
Susan is survived by her children, James Vogel and his wife Kelly of Garfield Heights, Ohio, Amy Vogel of Erie, and Nicholas Vogel of Garfield Heights, Ohio. She is the sister of Joseph Kotyuk of Erie. Susan also loved her three granddoggies.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at which time Funeral Services will be held. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , 823 Filmore Ave., Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 4, 2019