Susan Lynn Davis
Susan Lynn Davis was born on August 19th, 1957. She died on July 6th, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her mother Jane Davis, and her stepfather W. O. Davis.

She is survived by a sister Becky Rudolph (John), a sister Holly Grande, a sister Jeanne Jordan (Melvin), and a brother Bruce Davis. She had four nephews Matthew and Adam Rudolph, and Nicholas and Michael Grande. She had two nieces Amy King (Thomas) and Aeryn Davis. She had two great-nephews Jacob and Jordan Brown, and a great-niece Rebekah Brown.

She loved spending lots of time with her family, and her two cats Desi and Lucy.

She will be forever in our hearts and memories, and sadly missed.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 8, 2020.
