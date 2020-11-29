1/1
Susan M. Bithell
1955 - 2020
Susan M. Bithell, age 65, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Brookville, Pa. on August 14, 1955, a daughter of Gloria M. (Hanna) Hagan and the late Kenneth J. Hagan.

Susan was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School and worked at Erie Insurance for the past 42 years as a Training Specialist. Susan was also a pampered chef consultant for many years. Susan loved her family, her faith, and her dogs Sidney and Kima. Her hobbies included cooking, knitting blankets, hosting parties, floating around the swimming pool, and most importantly Sunday dinners with the entire family.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by two infant sisters, two sister in laws (Kathy Bithell and Christine Bithell), two brother in laws (Fran Bithell and Greg Muth) and a nephew (Tommy Gardner).

Susan is survived by her mother Gloria Hagan, her husband of 47 years David Bithell, her son Cory Bithell (Jodie Binney) and daughter Cynthia Thompson, grandchildren; Robert Thompson, Alisha Deboe (Vincent Holmes), Allyson Bithell, Kaylee Bithell, and Tyler Bithell; four great-grandchildren (Mason, Deonte, Amariauna and Aydin); siblings Patricia Streule, Kenneth Hagan (Joanne), and Ruth Muth, brother in laws, Edward Bithell and Matthew Bithell, and sister-in-law Joan Gardner. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
