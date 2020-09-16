1/1
Susan M. Hurta
1952 - 2020
Susan M. Hurta, age 68, of Erie, passed away at her home, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born in Erie, on July 8, 1952, daughter of the late John and Betty Hurta.

Susan had worked for the Erie School District until her retirement. She loved spending time with her family, cooking and baking. She was a member of the Slovak, the Fulton, and the Siebenbuerger Clubs.

Susan is survived by six sisters, Joan Hanson, Mary Lou Adams, Shirley McNaughton (Bill), Nancy Hurta, Michelle Pastuhna, and Heather Pastuhna; six brothers, John (Patty), Ronald, Joseph (Muffi), Thomas, Robert (Edna) and Michael (Bev) Hurta; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Hurta; and one brother, George Hurta.

At the family's request, a private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
