Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Heartland Inn & Cafe
9101 W. Ridge Rd
Girard, PA
Susan M. Mitchell-Braden


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan M. Mitchell-Braden, 63, of Cranesvillle, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Select Specialty in Erie.

She was born February 28, 1956, in Erie, a daughter of the late Clancy E. and Dona (Wilson) Mitchell Sr.

Sue grew up in the Albion and Cranesville areas, attending Northwestern High School.

Her employment began at Commodore Downs in Erie and later Marx Toy's in Girard, Brook Park Plastics and most recently, PHB Diecast in Fairview, where she was a Zinc Inspector. She was also self-employed for many years, owning and operating Crest Wing Kennels in Cranesville.

She loved horses throughout her life, which she owned, rode and took care of, and also always enjoyed her family and other animals around her home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Mitchell in infancy; a brother, Clancy E. Mitchell Jr.; a nephew, Scott Bartlett; and a great-niece, Rachel Hope Magoon.

Sue will be greatly missed by her family, which include her husband, Donald L. Braden Jr., they were married in East Springfield and together for 29 years; a stepdaughter, Sarah Bean and her fiancé Tyler Cunningham and family; sisters, Joyce Bartlett (Gary), Cathy Fischer (Bob), Arlene Bailey (Bill), and Judy Bort (Rob); and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life at Heartland Inn & Cafe, 9101 W. Ridge Rd., Girard, on Saturday, May 18th at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan Mitchell-Braden Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 16, 2019
