Susan Marie Hiegel Elliott, age 64, resident of St. Mary's East Nursing Home, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born on November 24, 1955, daughter of the late Dr. Charles and Virginia Hiegel.
She graduated from Fairview High School and started working at Hamot Medical Center as a Pharmacy Technician. While at Hamot she made many friends and met her husband Tom, while playing for the softball team. She enjoyed music (especially Josh Groban), reading and liked taking aerobics classes with Peggy Schwab. She loved walking and hiking with Tom and their dogs, Sadie and Claire. Susan was a member of the Presque Isle Jaycees, helping with the annual Craft Show at Waldameer. She also was a board member of Catholic Charities, helping with the annual fundraising dance. Susan loved to travel, whether it was the annual family trip to Nags Head, trips in the fall with Jim and Barb McNamara and even a once in a lifetime trip to Spain making the St. James walk (Camino) with her friends. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother (Grandma Sue). She never failed to put a smile on her family's faces and she was dedicated to helping anyway she could.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Elliott; four sons, Tom (Nichole) in Columbus, Patrick (Ann) in Las Vegas, Chris (Courtney) in Erie and Sean who lives in Philadelphia and eight grandchildren, Alice, Olivia, Margaret, Mary Jane, George, Molly, Lincoln and Nolan.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Home East, especially the Gallagher Unit for all their wonderful and loving care.
Friends are invited to attend a Blessing Service at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., and may visit with the family after the service until 7:00 p.m. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including masks and social distancing. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gallagher Unit at St. Mary's Home East, 607 E. 26th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.