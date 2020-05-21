|
Susan Marie Morris, age 68, of Erie, passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on Saturday morning, May 16, 2020.
Born in Erie, Pa., on January 15, 1952, she was one of four children of the late John Roward II and Virginia Roward.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John "Jack" Roward III.
She is survived by her other brother, Steven Roward (Kathy) and her sister, Rebecca Hess.
Sue lived a full life, once being named 1984's Woman of the Year for the NORC (Northeast Ohio Regional Council), a Parents without Partners Organization for which she was president of the Woman's chapter. She was fluent in short-hand and was an excellent assistant for the several lawyers that she worked for over the years. She was very active in the church and worked for Wayne Park Baptist as a secretary and caterer for all their big events. She loved to cook for large groups and started a catering business named S&P Catering. Sue was always lending a hand where she could, from running the CROP walk at Presque Isle, helping out at the Salvation Army, and helping her friends go shopping for whatever they needed. She loved taking drives around Presque Isle just for the scenery or to clear her head. She had a beautiful soul and leaves behind many people that will miss her.
She is survived by her three children, Thomas George Dauber II (Amy), Kathleen Elizabeth Morris and Zachary John Morris, as well as a granddaughter, Kyrielle Ann Dauber, all from Erie, Pa. She had many nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2020