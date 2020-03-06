|
Susan Marie Senger, age 66, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born in San Diego, Calif., on July 28, 1953, a daughter of the late James and Silvia Blake Cochran.
She graduated from Academy High School, class of 1971, and attended cosmetology school.
Mrs. Senger was a hairdresser for over 25 years, working at the Style Station Beauty Shop in Erie and she also worked for various Country Fair locations for 21 years. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts and worked in home healthcare at one time.
Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt and will sadly be missed by all who know her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Cochran and a niece, Nikkia Johnson.
Susan is survived by her husband of 18 years, Paul Senger Sr., whom she married on August 18, 2001, a daughter, Jessica Sterling, a son, Joseph Sterling, a stepson, Paul (Jessica) Senger, Jr. and stepdaughter, Christina (Marshall) McLaughlin, and a brother, Michael Cochran. She is further survived by ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory, 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Saturday, March 7th from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m., with Pastor Harry Johns officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
