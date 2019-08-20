|
|
Susan Marie Tighe, of Grove City, Pa., passed away Friday August 9, 2019 at the age of 85.
A loving mother and wife, Susan was a kind and giving person who was a fabulous cook, loved to knit, and do jigsaw puzzles. She was always generous with her time and talents when it came to those she loved most: her husband, children, grandson, nieces and nephews. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and was always up for an adventure when given the opportunity. In her younger years, Susan enjoyed golf and always had a special passion for planting and maintaining flowers. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed Sunday Steelers games in the Fall, and watching golf with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, John Leroy Coates and Margaret Katherine Coates, husband John William Tighe, sisters Nancy Coombs and Jean Nelson, and brother Jack Coates, she is survived by her two children Brian McWilliams Tighe and Brenda (Tighe) Smith, son-in-law Timothy J. Smith, and grandson Brandon C. Tighe.
A service will be held for both Susan and John in the E. J. Fifthian Chapel of Tower Presbyterian Church, 248, S. Broad St., Grove City, Pa., on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Donations in memory of Susan can be made to the Lutheran Senior Care, VNA, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2019