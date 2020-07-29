1/1
Susan Mary Burbules
1956 - 2020
February 4, 1956 - July 26, 2020.

Susan became an angel in heaven on Sunday evening, following a long battle with Alzheimer's, while residing at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Shirley (Rydbom) Burbules.

Survivors include her brothers, David of Cambridge Springs, Larry of North Carolina, Edward of Cambridge Springs, Matthew Casey of Waterford; and her sister, Heidi Skelton of Waterford.

She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, her Aunt Donna Burbules, and her best friends, Maryann and Tina, with whom she shared a home.

Susan graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School in 1975. She was a lifelong member of the Gertrude Barber Center, and she lived in a few group homes with much gratitude for her caretakers Jennifer Greenlee, Kathy Rodgers Cowley, and Susan Osbourn. And many thanks goes to all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

Among many favorite things in Susan's life: gardening, growing poinsettias for Christmas, coloring, crossword puzzles, WWF wrestling, Elvis Presley, animals, making ceramics and all arts and crafts, and doing piece-work for the Gertrude Barber Center. She participated with the Special Olympics for Down Syndrome.

Susie was a special angel and loved hugs. She will be forever missed by all that knew her.

Visiting hours will be at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Wednesday evening from 6 - 8 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 9367 Wattsburg Road, Erie, with Rev. Mark Stockton officiating. Burial will follow at Mount of Olives Cemetery. All CDC guidelines will be followed.

To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 29, 2020.
