Susan (Wolf) Merison
1958 - 2020
It is with deep sadness that we share Susie passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside, 62 years young. Sue was born in Erie, Pa., on March 23, 1958 as one of four children to the late Robert and Betty (Pratt) Wolf.

Sue, her husband, and their children made their home in Moon Township.

She was the beloved wife for 38 years to David Merison, loving mom of Kelsey Merison (Justin Niehaus) and John Merison, and cherished sister of Tom Wolf (Eugenie), Doug Wolf and David Wolf. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, their spouses and children.

Always active, Sue enjoyed volleyball, softball and yoga, as well as coffee dates with neighbor gals, movie dates with husband Dave, and her monthly Broad Hill Farms Book Club. The best wife and stay-at-home mom, Sue was considered a best friend and sister to many, always thought of others before herself, and had a great (albeit often inappropriate) sense of humor. She was spunky and the life of the party! She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends, all of whom have been tremendously impacted by her presence in their lives.

Visitation was at Copeland's Moon Township and Mass was held at St. Margaret Mary Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. (Checks should be made payable to the University of Pittsburgh and include "Dr. Najjar Research Lab" on the memo line. Please mail to: Philanthropic & Alumni Engagement, University of Pittsburgh, 128 North Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15260.)

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Sue was a regular in my aerobics class. She was always full of life and positive energy. She will be missed!
Mary Primis
Acquaintance
June 4, 2020
I played volleyball with Sue in Moon Townships ladies volleyball league. Im so sorry to her loved ones who lost her way too soon. She was a wonderful lady and she will be missed by all who knew her.
Jean Stewart
Acquaintance
