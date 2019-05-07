|
Susan Michelle Fowler Leingang, age 74, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, after a short illness, on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born on August 11, 1944, in Erie, the daughter of the late William Franklin Fowler and Dolores Wellington Fowler.
Susan was a 1962 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. Upon graduation, she entered the work force as a telephone operator for General Telephone Company of Erie. Many years later, after staying home to raise her two daughters, she returned to work as a switchboard operator for JCPenney Company and was later promoted to Personnel Specialist. She worked for JCPenney's until her retirement in 2002.
Susan enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, shopping, and most of all spending time with her beloved grandchildren, family, and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse Charles J. Leingang, Jr. of 47 years.
She is survived by her two daughters, Amy Beth and her husband Dale Nichilo of Erie and Rachel Ann and her husband Brian Beels of Franklin. She is also survived by her four grandchildren Benjamin, Nicholas and Matthew Nichilo of Erie and Andrew Beels of Franklin, four sisters Mary Rudy and husband David of Erie, Ann Friedenburg and husband Joel of South Carolina, Joan Swan of Arizona, and Julie Fowler of North Carolina, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and her special companion Daniel Olson of Florida.
Visiting hours will be held at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Wednesday, May 8th from 3 to 7 p.m. Services will be held there on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 West 6th Street. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery East Mausoleum, 3325 West Lake Road. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Memorials may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at www.npcf.us.
