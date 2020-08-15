Conneaut
Susan Rose Oakes, 73, was reunited with her beloved husband on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Susan was born on June 5, 1947, in New Haven, Connecticut, the daughter of Michael and Colleen Civitello.
She graduated from South Dade High School in Florida.
Susan's greatest loves where her family. She cherished the time with them and was deeply sadden when her husband, Byron passed in 2017. Susan also loved the family dogs and passing time on Facebook.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Jason Oakes of Conneaut, David (Diane) Oakes of Conway, S.C. and Melissa (Greg) Bort of Conneaut; grandchildren, Hailey and Abby Goodings and Michael Bort; sisters, Colleen Civitello of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Rose Glass of Erie, Pa.; and her sister-in-law, Elaine McMillen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Colleen Civitello; beloved husband, Byron Oakes; brother-in-law, Ken Glass; and her in-laws, Rev. Bryon R. Oakes and Marie L. Oakes.
In keeping with her wishes, no services will be observed.
Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut, is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary and condolences are available at www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.