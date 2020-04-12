|
|
Susan W. Kingston, age 78, of Millcreek, passed away on Thursday,, April 9, 2020 at UPMC Hamot after a spirited fight against her extended illness. She was born in Rochester, N.Y., on December 23, 1941, a daughter of the late Ronald and Marion Delp Lewis.
Susan graduated from Strong Vincent High School and Edinboro University, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in English and secondary education. She was also blessed with a beautiful soprano voice which awarded her multiple solos in choirs during her high school and college years.
She went on to earn her Master's Degree in English from Gannon University. Susan began her teaching career with 11th grade at Girard High school, but primarily taught 8th grade English at Westlake Middle School for a total of over 40 years. She became famous for her innovative tactics to keep her students engaged, including singing/playing guitar and creative semantics. Susan was also a member of Blessed Sacrament Church where she practiced avid faith and continued appreciation for music through prayer.
Although Susan had a great passion for teaching, she truly gave her whole heart to her family. All of her energy was selflessly and lovingly given to her children and husband, for which they will cherish forever. She additionally enjoyed gardening, shopping, playing cards, being outdoors with horses, and socializing with her long-time friends dating back to her college years.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Kingston; three daughters: Laura (Kent) Wagner of Erie, Jennifer (Bruce) George of Morrisdale, and Mary Kingston of Erie; eight grandchildren: Kayleigh, Michael, Samantha, Kyle, Alexis, and Kasey Wagner, all of Erie, and Benjamin and Abraham George, both of Morrisdale. She is further survived by her brother, Richard J. Lewis, and many nieces and nephews.
Private services are being held by the family (with a public service will be held at a later date) by the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Private burial will occur in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Erie 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020