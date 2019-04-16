|
|
Susianna "Susan" R. Martin, age 89, of Erie, peacefully fell asleep in death on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1929 in Hackensack, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Ernest and Madge Boswell Fortune. She had lived in Erie since 1949.
Susan was employed with the General Electric Company for seventeen (17) years, retiring in 1993. She was previously employed with Erie Technological Products. After studying the Bible and coming to an accurate knowledge of God and his principles, she dedicated her life to Jehovah God, became one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and was a member of the Belle Valley Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Henry R. Martin, Sr.; one brother Robert E. Fortune; two sisters, Elizabeth Fortune and Ruth Southern; two stepdaughters, Kathryn Taylor of East Orange, N.J., and Ruby Evans of Hackensack, N.J.
She is survived by two stepdaughters, Dolores Miles of Hackensack, N.J. and Phyllis L. Booth (Loron) of Raleigh, N.C.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2 p.m. Private burial will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 16, 2019