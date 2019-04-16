Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Resources
More Obituaries for Susianna Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susianna Susan R. Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susianna Susan R. Martin Obituary
Susianna "Susan" R. Martin, age 89, of Erie, peacefully fell asleep in death on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1929 in Hackensack, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Ernest and Madge Boswell Fortune. She had lived in Erie since 1949.

Susan was employed with the General Electric Company for seventeen (17) years, retiring in 1993. She was previously employed with Erie Technological Products. After studying the Bible and coming to an accurate knowledge of God and his principles, she dedicated her life to Jehovah God, became one of Jehovah's Witnesses, and was a member of the Belle Valley Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Henry R. Martin, Sr.; one brother Robert E. Fortune; two sisters, Elizabeth Fortune and Ruth Southern; two stepdaughters, Kathryn Taylor of East Orange, N.J., and Ruby Evans of Hackensack, N.J.

She is survived by two stepdaughters, Dolores Miles of Hackensack, N.J. and Phyllis L. Booth (Loron) of Raleigh, N.C.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2 p.m. Private burial will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now