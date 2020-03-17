|
Suzan Canfield Linton, age 73, of Erie, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie, on October 9, 1946, a daughter of the late James Robert and Lois Irene Strachan and stepfather, who raised her, the late Alfred Murray.
Suzan was employed for over 20 years with General Telephone in the housekeeping department.
She loved to garden and cook, but her family meant the world to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Lee Linton in 2017.
Survivors include two sons, Thomas Lewis, of Edinboro and Ronald Linton, of Erie; four grandchildren, Kailey, Charles, Ryan, and Rebecca; two sisters, Diane Grace and Karen Fausnaught; and a brother, James Canfield, all of Erie; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the convenience of the family, with burial in Lakeside Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th St., Erie.
Memorials may be made to the family. Send condolences and make a donation at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
