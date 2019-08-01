|
Suzanne Aviani Kholos died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Florida.
She was born in Paris, France, on March 24, 1926, the daughter of the late Leiba and Reiza Aviani.
She served as an interpreter for the U.S. Army after the Americans entered Paris during World War II.
Toward the end of the war, she met Sgt. Len Kholos, whom she married in Pittsburgh on April 3, 1947. Their love affair, marriage of 59 years, and growing family were the subject of many "If the Shoe Fits" columns in The Erie Daily Times and Saturday Weekender during the 20 years he was Times managing editor.
Extremely active in Temple Anshe Sisterhood, Mrs. Kholos served as chairman of the Temple Sisterhood's semi-annual Nest-to-New Sale for three decades. She also served as vice president of the Sisterhood. She was noted for her outstanding skills as a cook and baker. Suzanne was presented the coveted "Deborah Award" by Women in Reform Judaism in 1998, in recognition of her service to the Sisterhood.
Mrs. Kholos was an avid tennis player in the women's leagues at Westwood until a broken elbow curtailed her participation. Later she applied her energy to daily exercise and aerobics at Nautilus. Among her other favorite activities was playing card games with friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Len in 2006.
Survivors include a daughter, Renee Kholos Hanna, and her husband Dr. Patrick Hanna; a son, Ken Kholos and his companion Ashley McFeeley; five grandchildren, Brian Hanna and wife Kristen, Tim Hanna, Kelly Hanna Martin, husband Gerald, Eric Kholos and wife Laila, and Brandon Kholos and his companion Hanna Frigo; and great-grandchildren Mira and Levi Hanna and Susanna Martin.
A very special "thank you" goes to Suzanne's beloved caregiver, Carolyn Arnett.
Friends are invited to a memorial service at Temple Anshe Hesed, 5401 Old Zuck Road, Erie, Pa., on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Anshe Hesed, or to the .
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie.
