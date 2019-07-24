|
Suzanne Hedderick, age 84, of Erie, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard, Pa. She was born in Erie, on October 29, 1934.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marjorie Hedderick; and her brother, Roger.
She is survived by her sister, Rosalie Woods (Dale); her sister-in-law, Charlotte Hedderick; and several nieces and nephews.
Suzanne was formerly a missionary under the Bible Club Movement and Baptist Mid-Missions and taught children in Thumries, France, Montreal, Canada, and Erie, Pa. She also worked at the Barber Center in Erie and volunteered at the Erie City Mission. Those who knew her will remember her as a woman who prayed fervently and often for her loved ones in her family circle.
Friends are invited to attend a service at Erie County Memorial Gardens Chapel on Thursday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Dale A. Woods. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 24, 2019