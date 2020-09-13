Suzanne Marie (Clinton) Obourn, 84, of North East, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1936 in Binghamton, N.Y. to Royal D. and Edythe (Palmer) Clinton.
She attended Keuka College, Keuka, N.Y. Suzanne was a volunteer at Ball Pavilion, a member of Harborcreek YMCA, enjoyed the family vineyard and woodworking businesses. Suzanne had an appreciation of art and enjoyed doing cross stitch.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas H. Obourn and her son Mark Clinton Obourn. She is survived by her daughter, Lucinda (Cindy) Conti (John), her grandchildren, Jacob M. Haab (Amanda), Kyle P. Haab, Cory A. Haab (Cheyenne) and great-grandchildren, Riley Ann and Trent Walter Haa. She is further survived by her brother Bruce P. Clinton (Alfreda) and nephews, Deric P. Clinton (Kristyn L.) and their children, Abigale G. and Breanna L. Clinton, Corey B. Clinton (deceased), as well as several loving cousins and friends.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brevillier Village in Erie or to North East Community Hospice.
Funeral arrangements handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S. Lake Street, North East, Pa.
