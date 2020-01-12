|
Sybil M. "Nansi" Janes, Welsh woman, war bride, farmer, computer programmer, executive secretary, builder, painter, traveler, cross country skiing entrepreneur, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was born Sybil Megan Morley in the Vale of Glamorgan, South Wales, Great Britain on October 14th, 1922. On January 8th, 2020, at age 97, she passed.
She married Sargent James H. Janes, U.S. Army, in Taffs Well, Wales, near Cardiff. Following the war, Jim, at the end of his military service, came back from Japan and she sailed to the United States to join him. They settled near Jim's family home, Wattsburg, Pa.
Jim and Nansi had one son, Roger Janes, who lives with his wife Judy in Meadville. Grandchildren include Ryan Janes and his wife, Emily Janes of Erie County, Kyle M. Janes, Esq. of Meadville and Courtney M. Janes-Lawlor and her husband Rob Lawlor in New Castle, Pa. Great-grandchildren include Tenley Janes, Stella Janes, Eleanor Janes, Roselyn Janes and Colton Lawlor. She leaves nieces, nephews and their children in various parts of the United States, Wales and England.
Nansi and Jim farmed near Wattsburg and later converted the land use to a commercial destination resort. In the early 70s, they constructed a building which was to become Wilderness Lodge, one of the oldest for-profit cross country ski areas in the United States. Following Jim's death in 1980, she continued to operate the Lodge rooms, bar and restaurant well into her mid 80s.
As avid outdoors person, she created and enjoyed her many flower gardens, walks, and stone walls, which reminded her of South Wales. Over the years, she was able to travel home many times to be with family and friends.
Her artwork, which includes acrylic and watercolor works of various outdoor scenes and flowers, is displayed throughout the Lodge and is found in many homes in the region. She continued to paint until just recently.
Nansi Janes was a strong willed woman and lived a life well lived. She will be missed by family, friends and the many people she met while at the Lodge.
The family has planned a celebration of Nansi's life for 1:00, on May 16, 2020 at Wilderness Lodge near Wattsburg, Pa. Neighbors and friends will join the family to share stories and moments. In typical Lodge fashion, bring a dish. That's how mom would have done it…
