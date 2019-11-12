|
|
Sylvester A. Berarducci, 91, of Erie, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Saint Mary's Home of Erie. He was born July 28, 1928 in Erie, a son of the late Frank A. and Laura M. Cacchione Berarducci.
Sylvester was a graduate of Technical Memorial High School Class of 1946.
He served in the United States Army as a Tank Commander and Instructor with the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment from 1948 until 1952, during the Korean War.
He was employed at Eriez Magnetics, retiring in 1993, and then worked as a security guard at the Glenwood Zoo and Downtown YMCA.
Sylvester was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 742 in Fairview.
He enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles, and ballroom dancing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Berarducci; and brother-in-law, Chester Arcaro.
He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Tomczak Szymanski Berarducci of Erie; four sons, Frank Berarducci (RuthAnn) of Jamestown, N.Y., Craig Berarducci of Erie, Richard Berarducci of Phoenix City, Ala., and Keith Berarducci (Cynthia) of Erie; one daughter, Kimberly Biletnikoff (Ephriam) of Colorado; three stepdaughters, Lauralyn Mrozowski (Christopher) of North East, Lynnette Ward of Erie and Lisa Szymanski of Erie; a sister, Celestine Arcaro of Conneaut, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Toni Berarducci of Erie. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:00 p.m. Entombment will be private in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to The ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511, or to Because You Care, Inc., 6041 West Rd., McKean, PA 16426. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2019