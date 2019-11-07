|
|
Sylvester Graham, 56, of Erie, passed away on October 31, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on January 5, 1963, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Pinky Blakley and Beatrice Graham McCray.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Migione "Meme" Graham, and brother, Bruce Carter.
Sylvester retired from Palmer Molding after 15 years of service. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and a historian and enjoyed listening to music and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by one son, Lavonntae Graham of Dallas, Texas, four brothers, Johnny McCray of Harrisburg, Pa., Clifton Graham of Erie, Pa., Willie Graham (Joan) of Fort Bragg, N.C., and Corey McCray (Faye) of Erie, Pa., and two sisters, Bettye Graham Stroud (James) and Cathy Graham Johnson (Curtis), both of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by a special aunt, Selma Kitchen, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
Burial will be private.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 7, 2019