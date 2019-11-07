Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvester Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvester Graham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvester Graham Obituary
Sylvester Graham, 56, of Erie, passed away on October 31, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on January 5, 1963, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Pinky Blakley and Beatrice Graham McCray.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Migione "Meme" Graham, and brother, Bruce Carter.

Sylvester retired from Palmer Molding after 15 years of service. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and a historian and enjoyed listening to music and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by one son, Lavonntae Graham of Dallas, Texas, four brothers, Johnny McCray of Harrisburg, Pa., Clifton Graham of Erie, Pa., Willie Graham (Joan) of Fort Bragg, N.C., and Corey McCray (Faye) of Erie, Pa., and two sisters, Bettye Graham Stroud (James) and Cathy Graham Johnson (Curtis), both of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by a special aunt, Selma Kitchen, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Relatives and friends may call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be private.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -