Sylvester "Sonny" DeBaise, 92, of Meadville, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Wesbury United Methodist Community.
Sonny was born in Meadville, on July 24, 1928, a son of the late Joseph and Mary V. (Euliano) DeBaise.
On November 20, 1948 Sonny married Kathleen "Carole" Maxwell at St. Mary's Church, Meadville; she preceded him in death on January 25, 2018.
He was a member of St. Mary of Grace Roman Catholic Church, Meadville.
After 40 years of service, Sonny retired as Foundry Supervisor/Foundry Engineer from the former Abex Corp. Following his retirement he was employed by Advanced Cast Products as Foundry Supervisor for three years. He attended Meadville schools. A member of the Italian Civic Club and of the Conneaut Lake VFD, Sonny was a former member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Meadville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing with his wife and daughters, reading westerns and providing his family with a steady supply of venison jerky. In his earlier years he enjoyed roller skating and fishing with his family, fast-pitch softball, bowling and golfing. He was a loyal fan of his children and grandchildren and followed all of their sports and activities.
Sonny is survived by three daughters Tina Marie DeBaise, of Cambridge Springs, Kathleen Cali of Encinitas, Calif., Diane M. DeBaise of Meadville; a son John J. DeBaise of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; five grandchildren, Leslie Stabile, Tony Cali, Riley Marzka, Danielle DeBaise, Dustin DeBaise; a great-grandson Mojo Sonny Rae Stabile; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, and his wife Carole, of 69 years, Sonny was preceded in death by two sisters Mary V. Phillips, Rose DeBaise; and three brothers Joseph DeBaise, Jr., Andrew DeBaise and Arthur DeBaise.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Brigid Cemetery, West Mead Township.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sonny's memory to American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205-46205.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.
