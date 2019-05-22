|
|
Sylvia Anne Grabinski Woods, age 67, of Fairview, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, May 20, 2019.
She was born in Erie, on May 9, 1952, the daughter of the late Walter and Helen Jarmolowicz Grabinski.
Sylvia graduated from Villa Maria Academy in 1970 and continued her education at Gannon University, in Accounting. She was the dedicated owner of Contractor's Service and Supply in Erie.
She enjoyed baseball, especially watching her two favorite grandchildren play. Sylvia had a love for her cats that all had their own unique personality. She enjoyed stained glass making and was always willing to take a day trip to shop and would buy anything with polka dots. One of her favorite pastimes was watching the Weather Channel and keeping track of the hurricanes. She always wanted to experience one and joked about being a meteorologist.
She carried on her family's traditional Polish holiday dinners and loved making homemade pierogies and baklava.
Sylvia was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was all class; her children will carry on her high morals and modest values.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Grabinski.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Woods, her son, Michael Woods and his wife Denise, and two grandchildren, Eyan and Alexander Woods, all of Fairview, as well as a number of other loving relatives and close friends.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m., with Fr. Mike DeMartinis officiating.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 22, 2019