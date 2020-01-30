|
Sylvia J. (Wright) Crane, 82, of Cranesville, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following a brief illness.
She was born August 11, 1937, in Conneaut, Ohio, a daughter of the late W. Ely "Doc" and Iva (Lyntz) Wright.
Sylvia graduated from the West Springfield High School in 1955. Following high school, she began employment at the P&J Variety store in Conneaut as a clerk, and later for Marx Toy's in Girard. For many years, she worked at the Northwestern School District as a cook, initially at the elementary school and lastly at the high school, where she retired from in 2010.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Albion, where she was active with the United Methodist Women. She was well known to assist the church in many ways and was instrumental in the church and funeral dinners.
Sylvia was Past President of the PA State Education Association and past member of the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She was known to be seen often at the Albion Public Library, where she would read and take out several books a week. She also loved country music and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Esther Whitney and Virginia "Dee" Gary.
Her family includes her daughter, Sherry G. Crane-Huston (Richard) of Albion; two sons, Tim L. Crane (Valerie) of Cranesville and Brent L. Crane (Judy) of Cranesville; her grandchildren, Jeremy Crane-Huston (Kati), Derek Crane-Huston, Adam Crane, Emily Williams (Justin), Wyatt Crane, Megan Alward, Morgan Alward, and Jacob Alward; great-grandchildren, Mason, Tyler, Breanna, Anthony, Chandler and Michael; her special niece, Gail Whitney; and several other nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Saturday at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Albion Public Library, 111 East Pearl St., Albion PA 16401, or to Cranesville Volunteer Fire Dept., 9920 Meadville St., P.O. Box 302, Cranesville, PA 16410, or to West County Paramedic Association, 6852 Meadville St., Girard, PA 16417, or to the Grace United Methodist Church, 49 Franklin St., Albion, PA 16401.
Burial will be in the Springfield Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 30, 2020