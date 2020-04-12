|
Sylvia J. Johnson, age 86, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. She was born in Erie, Pa., on November 5, 1933, a daughter of the late John G. and Anna Strong Emling.
She graduated from East High School and worked for many years at Schlaudecker, James and Hart insurance agency, where she obtained her insurance license.
She was very active in her church, Luther Memorial. She taught Sunday school there for over 30 years, took communion to shut-ins, and helped with all functions at the church. She had an undeniably strong faith and a life full of service to others. She also volunteered at the Mercy Center for over 20 years. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends there. She was a strong and loving role model for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, James W. Johnson; a granddaughter, Sara Wojciechowski; and seven siblings: Charlotte Hofstetter, Margaret Smith, John (Jazz) Emling, Mary Ann Haley, Warren Emiling, Richard Emling, and Betty Weber.
Sylvia is survived by her four daughters: Sue Ellen (Paul) Wojciechowski of South Carolina, Amy Beth (Russell) McDougall of Erie, Betsy Ann (Rodney) Blore of Union City, and Jill Renee (Daniel Likens) Johnson of Erie. She is further survived by nine grandchildren: Peter, Ondie, Jordan, Emma, Samuel, Bernie, Moriah, Ruby, and Leo; four great-grandchildren: Mason, Atticus, Eden, and Harvey; one sister, Norma Jean Squire; and many nieces and nephews.
Private family burial was held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery by Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd.
At the end, Sylvia shared with all "I'll see you on the other side."
Memorials may be made to Luther Memorial Church, 225 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16501, or to Mercy Center for Women, 1039 East 27th St., Erie, PA 16504.
