Sylvia "Shorty" Stanczyk, age 70, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 13, 1949, daughter of the late Chester and Fern Youngman Stanczyk.
Sylvia was known by all as Shorty. Although she was our sister and aunt, in our hearts, she was the greatest mother and gramma you could wish for! Shorty was funny, loving, and adventurous. She was the thriftiest shopper, always looking for and finding bargains. Shorty enjoyed traveling, continually searching for her next adventure. She loved to visit Walt Disney World and was an avid Harry Potter fan. Shorty cherished her time spent with her family, and will be forever missed. She is now enjoying her grandest adventure, as she joins Patrick, her parents, and her brother-in-law, Robert, who preceded her in death. Until we all meet again, we love you always and forever, Shorty.
Survivors include her sister, Fern Brown; her two brothers, Mark Stanczyk (Barb) and his children, Dawn and Fern, and Kim Stanczyk and his children, Jenny and Adam; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., and are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 22, 2020