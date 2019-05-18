|
September 29, 1956 -May 16, 2019
Tadeusz "Ted" Dembski, 62 years old, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born to his parents Tadeusz "Ted" Dembski and Sophie Albrewczynski Dembski who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his Uncle Stan and Aunt Theresa Demski, and Aunt Irene and Uncle Wally Lubiejewski.
Ted was a member of Moniuszko Club, where he bartended in his younger years. He was also a member of the Society of Holy Trinity, Pulaski, Huzar, Slovak and Fulton Clubs.
He worked at GE for 32 years. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and watching Old Westerns on TV. (Especially the Lone Ranger)
Ted is survived by his wife Stephanie Krzewinski Dembski, sons T.J. (Andrea), Jeremy and Bryan Dembski, sister Carol (Doug) Ford and was Dziadzia to Tyler Dembski. He is also survived by his niece Ali Ford, nephew Brad Ford and his afternoon nap buddy Lucky.
Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. on Sunday from 4 p.m. to the time of a prayer service there at 7 p.m.
Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Members of the Society of Holy Trinity will meet for a prayer service at the funeral home Sunday at 4 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary 5439 W. Lake Road Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 18, 2019