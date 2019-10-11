Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Tamara Grucza


1972 - 2019
Tamara Grucza Obituary
Tamara Grucza, age 47, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born in Erie, Pa., on September 8, 1972, to Michael the late Janet Darnell Grucza.

Tamara graduated from Strong Vincent High School, class of 1992. She took pride and passion in her work with the Barber National Institute, where she worked as a job coach, helping people with placement in a field they had interest. Tamara was a member of the Family Worship Center Church, where she loved working in children's ministries. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and great-aunt, who always put others first, and showed it in her work; she will be greatly missed.

Tamara was preceded in death by her mother, Janet Darnell Grucza.

Tamara is survived by her father, Michael Grucza and siblings, Mary Johnson, Michael Grucza Jr., and Christopher Grucza (Erica). She is further survived by her nieces and nephews, Vanessa Johnson (Nicole), Tanessa Johnson, Isabelle Grucza, Anthony Grucza (Alyssa), and Elijah Johnson. Tamara is survived by her great-nephews, Christian Johnson and Brycen Johnson, and many friends.

Friends are invited to a calling and service on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

www.GoErie.com/obits
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2019
