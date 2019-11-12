|
Tammie Lynn Ann Silvis, age 78, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Fairview Manor
She was born in San Francisco, Calif., on June 30, 1941 the daughter of the late Fritz and Shirley Berit Stensrud.
Tammie is survived by three sons, Fredric M. Silvis, Kory M. Silvis and his wife, Julie and Jesse M. Silvis and his wife, Kimberly, all of Erie; a sister, Mary True and her husband, Jim, of California; and a very close friend of over 30 years, Charlene Cook, of Erie. She is further survived by seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson and one on the way.
Her heart was full of love for animals.
According to her wishes, no calling hours will be observed. Services and burial are private and entrusted to Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, Erie.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2019