TC was born in Collins, Mississippi, on April 22, 1946, to the late J.B. and Katie Martin.
In the early 70s, he relocated to Erie, Pennsylvania with his first wife, Andustus Martin. He went on to marry Lena "Dottie" Martin in 1999.
TC worked for Conrail and retired after 32 years of service in 2008. When he wasn't working, TC enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was, undoubtedly, the Cleveland Browns' number on fan, and he could often be seen sporting Browns gear and ball caps.
At any given time of the day, TC could be spotted with a toothpick dangling from his mouth, cracking jokes, and talking about an array of random things to anyone who would listen. He never met a stranger and could always be overheard saying, "Hey, dude!" or "Hey, kid!" amongst his children and grandchildren. Both he and Dottie had a reputation for being genuinely friendly and warmly welcoming, and friends and family often visited. TC was family-oriented as well as generous, and he was always willing to help those in need.
TC was preceded in death by his wife, Lena "Dottie" Martin, along with several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
He leaves behind a legacy of love and memories for his two sisters, Hattie Madison (Grey) and Ella Marshall (Ezekiel). A legacy of love, laughter, and fond memories of TC will remain with his children, Saundra T. Martin, Tiffany Martin-Stringer (Dana), Andrea "Mice" Porter (Ty), Kimberly Martin (Marty), Joe Deboe (Shana), Latonya Thomas (Shannon), and Rodney Thomas.
