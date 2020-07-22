1/1
Ted E. Davis Jr.
1926 - 2020
Ted E. Davis, Jr., age 94, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 4, 1926, in Saegertown, Pa., the son of the late Ted E. and Almira Lewis Davis, Sr.

He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and also in the Naval Reserve. Ted owned and operated Davis's Erie Sewing Center. He was a member of Crusillo and served with the MYAA sport's organization for many years, coaching baseball and football. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday School, Confirmation classes, served on the Church Council, ushered and greeted attendees.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing and horse shoes.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Irene Shafer.

He is survived by his beloved wife Clara H. Marshall Davis, two daughters: Deborah DeCoursey (Daniel) and Carol Davis, both of Millcreek, two sons: Ted K. Davis (Elizabeth) of Millcreek and Paul G. Davis (Terri) of Bradenton, Fla., four grandchildren: Sara Grutkowski (Brian), Alex Simonelli (Vinny), Jaime and Matthew Davis, two great-grandchildren: Megan and Emily Grutkowski, four sisters: Martha Diley of McKean, Harriet Lapp of Millcreek, Elsie Lilley of Guys Mills, and Olive Johnston of Meadville, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., where all Covid 19 restrictions will be followed. A Funeral Service will be held and streamed on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. from St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/stpaulserie and later on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/stpaulslutheranerie. Family interment will be at Erie County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3108 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 22, 2020.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
from St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/stpaulserie and later on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/stpaulslutheranerie
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Carol and Paul,
I was so sorry to hear about your dad's passing. May you find comfort in loving memories to treasure always! My prayers are with you and your family.
Betsy Brown-Zafiropoulos
Friend
July 23, 2020
So Enjoyed Working With Ted Back In Late 70's ... We Both Had So Much Fun Working Together ... Happy I Got To Know Ted ... Prayers To Family And Friends ... I Was At A Birthday Party This Past July 4th and She Was Born The Exact Same Year And Day ...
Joey Mc Andrew II
Friend
July 22, 2020
Clara and Carol...so very sorry for your loss. Will always remember Ted as a devoted husband and father.. Loved seeing him visit every day before the Covid. He always made me smile. Will be missed
Sue Wisniewski
Friend
July 22, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Ted's family...I have fond memories of him making his routine sewing machine service calls to the school where I was employed as a Home Economics /sewing teacher during the 80's. He'd bring his thermos and lunch and LOVED to chat! He didn't hesitate to share "words of wisdom" either.
Linda Hoover/Linda Brown
July 22, 2020
Ted Davis was a wonderful man. He was always welcoming and smiling. When passing the peace, he was always open to a hug. He will be sorely missed. God has a new angel. Prayers for his family especially my friend Debbie. Love you all. Joanne Erikson
Joanne Erikson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Al & I have fond memories of being fellow members of St. Paul's with the David family. Our heartfelt condolences to Debbie, Carol, Paul & Ted - they were a source of great joy to both Ted & Clara. In you, he lives on...
LuWanna Johnson
Coworker
July 22, 2020
My sincere condolence's to the family...Keep your chin up Paul...
Barry Colman
Coworker
July 22, 2020
My sincere sympathy,
Richard Scantlebury
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Sara, Ray and I are so very sorry for you and your family’s loss. He was a good man. Bigs to you and your family.
Ray and Sherri Reed
Friend
