Ted E. Davis, Jr., age 94, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 4, 1926, in Saegertown, Pa., the son of the late Ted E. and Almira Lewis Davis, Sr.
He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and also in the Naval Reserve. Ted owned and operated Davis's Erie Sewing Center. He was a member of Crusillo and served with the MYAA sport's organization for many years, coaching baseball and football. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday School, Confirmation classes, served on the Church Council, ushered and greeted attendees.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing and horse shoes.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Irene Shafer.
He is survived by his beloved wife Clara H. Marshall Davis, two daughters: Deborah DeCoursey (Daniel) and Carol Davis, both of Millcreek, two sons: Ted K. Davis (Elizabeth) of Millcreek and Paul G. Davis (Terri) of Bradenton, Fla., four grandchildren: Sara Grutkowski (Brian), Alex Simonelli (Vinny), Jaime and Matthew Davis, two great-grandchildren: Megan and Emily Grutkowski, four sisters: Martha Diley of McKean, Harriet Lapp of Millcreek, Elsie Lilley of Guys Mills, and Olive Johnston of Meadville, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., where all Covid 19 restrictions will be followed. A Funeral Service will be held and streamed on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. from St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/stpaulserie
and later on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/stpaulslutheranerie
. Family interment will be at Erie County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3108 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
