Terence A. "Terry" Weber, age 71, of North East Township, passed away peacefully at his home, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
Terry was born in Erie on September 20, 1948, a son of the late Joseph J. and Norma (Steves) Weber. He was a 1969 graduate of the former Tech Memorial High School. Terry was employed by Ridg-U-Rak for 33 years prior to his retirement in 2013. He was also previously employed as an auto mechanic by the former Davis Ford and Buesink and Neckers Ford dealerships.
Terry was a member of Millcreek Community Church and was also a member of the Erie Deaf Club. He enjoyed NASCAR racing as well as watching football and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In years past, Terry raced cars at Eriez Speedway. More than anything, Terry was a devoted family man who took great pride in caring and providing for his own; having especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brother, John Weber; a grandson, Colt Winder and his father and mother-in-law, Harold and Donna Buckner.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 49 years, RoseMary A. (Buckner) Weber; his two children, Paul A. Weber (Patricia) of S. Lockport, N.Y., and Amy L. Winder (Richard) of Mayville, N.Y.; his sister-in-law, Beverly A. Weber of The Villages, Fla.; three grandchildren: Kaelie and Zackary Weber and Caden Winder, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call upon the family at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Township), on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and are invited to attend the Funeral Service there on Friday at 1 p.m. to be conducted by Pastor Jim Hodge of Harborcreek Community Church. Following the service, Terry will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harborcreek Community Church, 2101 Nagle Rd., Erie, PA 16510 or to Millcreek Community Church, 4444 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 1, 2020