Teresa I. O'Leary Albano, of Fairview and formerly of East 37th Street, Erie, Pa., died on Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born on August 6, 1954, in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Robert and Laurelle Lahtinen O'Leary.
She attended Lawrence High School, Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a school bus driver on Long Island, N.Y. for several years before moving to Erie. She was a medical secretary for Plaza 38 Medical Center, Erie, for 15 years, retiring in 2012. Teresa loved playing pinochle and traveling, and enjoyed going to Erie Otters games and bowling at Eastway Lanes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent J. Albano, in 2015; a sister, Delores Ball; and two brothers, Jerry and Richard O'Leary.
Survivors include a son, Patrick (Mallory) Ball of Erie; four sisters, Linda Amann of Fairview, Pa., Margie (Bill) Carpenter of Wesleyville, Pa., Janet (Rich) Gibbons of Union City, Pa. and Alma (John) Rigione of Phoenix, Ariz.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of a Celebration of Life Service there at 1 p.m. The Rev. Richard A. Moyer will officiate. Memorials may be made to The ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 23, 2019