Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Albano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa I. OLeary Albano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Teresa I. OLeary Albano Obituary
Teresa I. O'Leary Albano, of Fairview and formerly of East 37th Street, Erie, Pa., died on Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.

She was born on August 6, 1954, in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Robert and Laurelle Lahtinen O'Leary.

She attended Lawrence High School, Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a school bus driver on Long Island, N.Y. for several years before moving to Erie. She was a medical secretary for Plaza 38 Medical Center, Erie, for 15 years, retiring in 2012. Teresa loved playing pinochle and traveling, and enjoyed going to Erie Otters games and bowling at Eastway Lanes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent J. Albano, in 2015; a sister, Delores Ball; and two brothers, Jerry and Richard O'Leary.

Survivors include a son, Patrick (Mallory) Ball of Erie; four sisters, Linda Amann of Fairview, Pa., Margie (Bill) Carpenter of Wesleyville, Pa., Janet (Rich) Gibbons of Union City, Pa. and Alma (John) Rigione of Phoenix, Ariz.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of a Celebration of Life Service there at 1 p.m. The Rev. Richard A. Moyer will officiate. Memorials may be made to The ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.

View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now