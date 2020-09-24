Teresa L. (Ventresca) Turiczek, 81, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on September 12th, 1939, in Cecil, Pa., the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Krakosz) Ventresca.
Teresa graduated from Cecil High School in 1956 and later Duffs Business Institute. She married the love of her life, the late Adam E. Turiczek, on May 14th, 1960 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cecil, Pa. After she and her family moved to the North East community in 1967, she was employed by the North East Magisterial District Court for 23 years. She was a dedicated volunteer for the North East Welcome Wagon, the North East Sports Boosters, and the North East Music Boosters. Teresa was an active member of St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church where she participated in the St. Gregory's Ladies Auxiliary and served on the finance committee. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Adam E. Turiczek; sister, Virginia Stewart; sister-in-law, Catherine Borland; and brothers-in-law, Fred Stewart, Curry Borland, and David Turiczek.
She is survived by sons, Christopher Turiczek (Laurie) of North East and Richard Turiczek (Kristen) of Medina, Ohio; grandchildren, Jules, Blane, Madison, Cheriden, and Dominic; a great-granddaughter, Reyan; a niece, Debbie Powers (Tim) and family; nephews, Joe, Jeff, Jay, David Turiczek and family; and a brother-in law, Joe Turiczek (Janet).
Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church, 50 South Pearl St., North East. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East.
