Teresa Schulz Halm, age 35, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
She was born in Nashville, Tenn., on January 15, 1985, a daughter of John A. and Tammy Thomas Schulz of Girard.
Teresa graduated from Girard High School in 2003 and Erie Business School with a LPN degree.
She enjoyed doing crafts, scrapbooking and painting. Teresa loved amusement parks, going on adventures and all her furry friends.
She had a heart of gold, which was just as big as her smile. She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion she possessed as a caretaker.
Teresa was preceded in death by a son, Colyn, in infancy.
In addition to her parents, John and Tammy Schulz, she is survived by her brother, Jeremy Schulz and his wife Lacey of Erie; and her fiancé, Scott Jageman. In addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins, she is further survived by the Jageman and Carpenter families. She leaves behind her beloved "Trixie."
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Saturday, February 29th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton Funeral Home or to Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 28, 2020