1/1
Teresa Tripodi
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Tripodi, 76, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

She was born on September 20, 1944 in Caserta, Italy and moved to the United States in 1972, where she subsequently met and married her husband, Domenico.

She is survived by her children, Joseph (Tracy) Tripodi and Clementina (Michael) Strong; her beautiful grandchildren, Jamie and Lucas Tripodi; two sisters in Erie; a brother-in-law in Hermitage, Pa.; several siblings in Italy, along with many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Italy.

Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Domenico, a brother in Italy, and her parents.

As a young child in Italy, Teresa learned the art of sewing and went on to become an expert seamstress. Teresa loved to cook and bake traditional Italian meals and specialties. She also kept a garden of fresh herbs, vegetables and flowers. While her children were young, she was a stay-at-home mother and later went to work as a seamstress for Diamond's Men's Stores in Erie until she retired.

Private funeral services will take place for the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved