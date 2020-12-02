Teresa Tripodi, 76, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She was born on September 20, 1944 in Caserta, Italy and moved to the United States in 1972, where she subsequently met and married her husband, Domenico.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (Tracy) Tripodi and Clementina (Michael) Strong; her beautiful grandchildren, Jamie and Lucas Tripodi; two sisters in Erie; a brother-in-law in Hermitage, Pa.; several siblings in Italy, along with many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Italy.
Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Domenico, a brother in Italy, and her parents.
As a young child in Italy, Teresa learned the art of sewing and went on to become an expert seamstress. Teresa loved to cook and bake traditional Italian meals and specialties. She also kept a garden of fresh herbs, vegetables and flowers. While her children were young, she was a stay-at-home mother and later went to work as a seamstress for Diamond's Men's Stores in Erie until she retired.
Private funeral services will take place for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
.
.