Teri L. (Bochert) Banks LeGrand, 52, of Edinboro, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on February 28, 1968, in Erie, a daughter of Gloria (Hudy) Bochert of Edinboro and the late Lee Bochert.
She graduated from General McLane High School in 1986. Following high school she studied at Edinboro University for a time before being employed at The McKean Tavern. Teri was well known in the area for her work as a Bartender at the Edinboro-McKean VFW Post#740 where she had been employed for over twenty years and active in the Auxiliary. Teri was also a member of the Albion Moose Lodge #381 and enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, four wheeling and snowmobile riding.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Rick L. Banks, on October 10, 2010.
Teri will be greatly missed by her family, which in addition to her mother, includes her husband, Robert E. "Rob" LeGrand, whom she married on November 11, 2017 in Franklin Center; a son, Cody A. Banks of Albion; grandmother, Helen Shields of Edinboro; sister, Tina J. Otteni (Sid) of Edinboro; brother, Michael L. Bochert (Heather) of Edinboro; three grandchildren, Avery, Evelyn and Arianna; stepdaughter, Deanna N. Muncy (Zach) of North Port, Fla.; two stepsons, Bobby L. Legrand of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Derik A. LeGrand of Cambridge Springs; her closest friend, Paula Shade of Albion; and several nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, that will occur at the Edinboro-McKean VFW Post #740.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Teri LeGrand Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 3, 2020.