1/
Terrance Alexander McQuown
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrance Alexander McQuown, age 25, left this earth and entered into his eternal home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born September 1, 1995, in Newport, Rhode Island, the son of the late Mary Ellen McQuown.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Terry and Laurel McQuown and his uncle Matt McQuown.

Following high school, Terrance served with the U.S. Army, and following his discharge attended EIT and had worked as a welder for Erie area companies. He was also an avid video gamer and enjoyed the friendships he made while gaming.

Terrance is survived by two aunts Maureen Kurtic (Eugene) and their daughter Laurel of Erie and Michele Megley (Sean) and their children Katie and Colleen of North Attleboro, Mass., also two uncles Timothy McQuown (Maureen) and their daughter Alison of Newton, Mass. and Christopher McQuown (Shelley) and their children, Rachel and Jack. He is further survived by a great-aunt Helen McQuown.

Revelation 21:4 He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death and mourning or crying or pain for the former things have passed away.

There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be private at the family's convenience.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie VA Medical Center Patient Activities Fund, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.

Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved