Terrance Alexander McQuown, age 25, left this earth and entered into his eternal home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born September 1, 1995, in Newport, Rhode Island, the son of the late Mary Ellen McQuown.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Terry and Laurel McQuown and his uncle Matt McQuown.
Following high school, Terrance served with the U.S. Army, and following his discharge attended EIT and had worked as a welder for Erie area companies. He was also an avid video gamer and enjoyed the friendships he made while gaming.
Terrance is survived by two aunts Maureen Kurtic (Eugene) and their daughter Laurel of Erie and Michele Megley (Sean) and their children Katie and Colleen of North Attleboro, Mass., also two uncles Timothy McQuown (Maureen) and their daughter Alison of Newton, Mass. and Christopher McQuown (Shelley) and their children, Rachel and Jack. He is further survived by a great-aunt Helen McQuown.
Revelation 21:4 He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death and mourning or crying or pain for the former things have passed away.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be private at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie VA Medical Center Patient Activities Fund, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.
