Terrance Harris Dawdy, age 82, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 11, 1938, in Brockton, N.Y., son of the late Harvey Harris Dawdy and Sibyl Gregory Dawdy.
Terry was the youngest of six children, including two brothers and three sisters who all preceded him in death.
Terry served honorably in the U.S. Army for three years in Germany in the late fifties. He then proceeded to obtain his degree in chemistry from Penn State Behrend, which gave him the opportunity to work as a chemist for LORD Corp. for 30 years where he had ten patents to his credit during his career.
His passion was his family and attending their school and sporting events and family game nights. He also enjoyed football, reading, and his cats.
Terry is survived by a son, Terrance Patrick Dawdy (Lori Gentile), a daughter, Christine Dawdy Diehl, four grandchildren, Terrance Michael (fiancé Paige Dudenhoefer), Elizabeth Anne Cisneros (Joseph), Catherine Anne Diehl, and Kelly Marie Diehl, two great-grandchildren, Dominick and Jeremiah Cisneros, and the mother of his children, Susan Stout Robinson.
The Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Burial will be private. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
.
Memorials can be made out to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary or the ANNA Shelter.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.