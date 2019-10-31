|
Terriann Rieger, 63, lost her courageous battle with an extended illness on October 29, 2019. She was born October 8, 1956 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Richard "Dick" and Joann Gibbs.
Terriann was a graduate of Iroquois High School. She was employed at Erie Mold and Plastics as a safety supervisor for 20 years.
Terriann enjoyed spending her time doing crafts, camping, baking, bingo and being with family. She will always be remembered for her positive spirit, constant laughter and motherly presence.
Terriann is survived by her mother Joann Gibbs, husband of 40 years John Rieger, daughters Ammie Platt (Jimmy), Shawn Pound, Bridget Rieger, Jennifer Rieger, sons John Rieger II and Mitch Brochey (Lindsey), siblings Charlotte Carlson (Kip), Franny Scully (John) and George "Raymond" Gibbs (Susan). She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Terriann is proceeded in death by her father Richard "Dick" Gibbs and siblings Darlene, Tammy and Richard. Her family will be hosting a "Celebration of Life" in the summer of 2020.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019