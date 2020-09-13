Terrill "Sam" Dougan, age 75, of Harborcreek Twp., passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born in Erie on December 23, 1944, son of the late Charles and Ruth (Henderson) Dougan.
Sam was a 1963 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served as an airplane mechanic during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged from service in 1967.
Sam was employed as a tool and die maker by Tool-All, Inc. in Erie, Pa. After seven years in the industry, he turned his attention to his true passion of grape farming on the family farm in Harborcreek. The farm was his pride and joy, as he was a third generation farmer on the land originally established by his grandparents in 1911. He worked tirelessly for many years and was thrilled to have the farm designated as a "Century Farm" and to see a fourth generation take the reins.
Sam enjoyed hunting and participating in the pit crew for dirt car racing along with his brother, Graydon. He was known for being able to fix or build anything. He had a love of tractors and was a member of the National Grape Co-Op and South Harborcreek United Methodist Church. Sam was most notably a family man who deeply loved and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by two brothers, Phil and Gene Dougan and an infant sister, Ethel Dougan.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 48 years, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Hawley) Dougan; three children: James Dougan (Michelle), Kerry Dougan and Teri DeAngelo (Paul); seven grandchildren: Andrea, Thomas (Stephanie), Brittany, Emily, Sofia, Paul III and Molly; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Willa Williams (Dave) and Nina Kestel (Phil); three brothers: Graydon Dougan, Roger Dougan (Cindy) and Charles "Corky" Dougan (Lisa); sister-in-law, Pat Dougan, sister-in-law, Pat Miller and brother-in-law, Sam Hawley and many nieces and nephews.
As per Sam's wishes, his remains were donated to Humanity Gifts Registry for the purpose of medical advancement and research. A private memorial service will be held on his beloved family farm in Harborcreek where full military honors will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Ste. 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or to the Harborcreek Fire Department, 7275 Buffalo Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.