On April 18, 2020, my heart was completely broken when my husband, best friend and constant companion, Terry E. Irwin, age 83, of McKean, lost his long fight with A.L.S.
Terry was born in Kane, Pa. on June 20, 1936, a son of the late Delmar and Cleo Crawford Irwin.
Terry served during the Korean War with the United States Army.
He worked at Bel-Aire Hotel as Maintenance Manager until his retirement.
Terry was a country/western musician and played music for many, many years. The last years he played only at nursing homes with his good friend, Art Tubbs. They formed their group "True Country".
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Hilinski and an infant brother, Patrick Irwin.
Survivors include his best friend and wife of 56 years, Dorothy "Dorey" Carter Irwin; two daughters, Tammy Jackson of Lake City and Tina Irwin of Erie; two grandsons, Terry Jackson and wife Suzy of Lake City and Brandon Foye of Girard; and two great-granddaughters, Sydney and Bella Jackson of Lake City. He is further survived by a brother, Mike Irwin of New Port Ritchey, Fla., and two sisters, Sandy Klaus of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Judie Lawson of Van Wert, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews.
There are not enough words to praise the Erie V.A for all the care and equipment they gave Terry for so long. Our church, Millcreek Community, has been a blessing to us. The pastors and the wonderful people there have gone way beyond to help us. God Bless the Erie V.A. and my church family.
Due to Covid-19 regulations, private services were held by Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East, Girard. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Millcreek Community Church, 4444 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506 or ALS Association, Western PA Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020