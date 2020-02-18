|
Terry F. Smith, age 68, of Summit Township, died at St. Vincent Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Born in McKeesport, Pa. on March 8, 1951, son of the late Charles A. and Edith N. (Crawford) Smith.
Terry attended Tech Memorial High School before he was drafted into the Vietnam War. He proudly served in the United States Navy for over three years as a Licensed Technical Engineer. After serving his country, he returned to Erie and worked at St. Vincent Hospital as a Certified Boiler Engineer for over 45 years until he retired in 2015.
In addition to being a proud Navy Veteran, Terry was a long time member of the VFW Post 470. He found great joy in riding his Harley Davidson and fishing. He always had an open heart for stray animals and leaves behind his beloved cat, Misty. Terry loved his wife, daughters and grandchildren more than anything in life.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years Terry A. Smith, his two daughters Terra Young and her husband Mark Anthony and their children Madalynn and Gavin; and Tracy Hedderick and her husband Todd, and their four children Vincent, Kyle, Grace and Jason. Additionally, Terry is survived by two great-grandchildren, his mother-in-law Juanita Helmuth and a brother Charles Smith.
Friends may call at the Praise Cathedral Church of God, 5335 Route 89, North East, PA 16428 on Wednesday, February 19th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery with full military honors by the VFW Post 470 Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Terry can be made to the Praise Cathedral Church of God 5335 Route 89, North East, PA 16428.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, PA 16510.
