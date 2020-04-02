Home

Lane Memorial Gardens/Lane Memorial Funeral Home
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 343-1684
Terry G. Sayles Sr.


1963 - 2020
Terry G. Sayles Sr. Obituary
Terry G. Sayles Sr., age 56, transitioned on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon. He was born on September 4, 1963, in Conneaut, Ohio, a son of the late Elder Curtis R. Sayles and Eunice Sayles.

Terry lived in Erie, Pennsylvania for the first half of his life. He enjoyed cooking and worked at restaurants such as Chi-Chi's and Hoss's. Terry also held jobs at Meadow Brook Dairy, GAF Materials Corporation, and EMI. His true passion was building and remodeling. Terry was capable of building an entire house from the ground up. He later owned and operated his own company, Terry G. Sayles Construction.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sherry Sayles, and three brothers, Elder Ronald Sayles, Donald and Timothy Sayles.

He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Terry G. Sayles, Jr. of Colorado Springs and Corey Sayles of Erie, one daughter, Megan Grazier (Ian), of Columbus, Ohio, and one granddaughter, Nora Grazier, five sisters, Constance L. Burnett (Wayne), Tina Bell (Renold), Sandra Naylor, Cynthia (Renee) Emanuel, and Cheryl Bonner (Donald), four brothers, Curtis R. Sayles Jr. (Linda), Richard Sayles (Sherry), Mark Sayles and William Sayles, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

All arrangements were made by Lane Memorial Funeral Home of Eugene, Oregon.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 2, 2020
