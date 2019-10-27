Home

Bowers Funeral Home
92 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
814-725-4505
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church
30 Clinton St.
North East, PA
Terry L. Clover


1954 - 2019
Terry L. Clover Obituary
Terry L. Clover, 65, of North East, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on February 9, 1954, in Erie, Pa., a son of the late Emmitt E. Clover Sr. and Caroline Marie Salchow Clover.

Terry was employed by Cunningham Motors as a car salesman for many years. He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in North East, where he served as an usher for many years. Terry was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed reading and listening to music.

He is survived by his brother Emmitt E. Clover Jr. and his wife Jayne of North East, his niece Jennifer Reynolds and her husband Ty and his nephew Sean Clover, all of North East. Here is also survived by four great-nephews, of North East.

Friends are invited to attend a memorial service in his memory at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30 Clinton St., North East, Pa., on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. Rev. David Kuchta will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East Pa. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019
