Terry L. Kinney, age 59, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Health Center following an extended illness.
He was born in Erie, on December 3, 1959, a son of the late Bob and Judy Payne Kinney.
Terry graduated from Fairview High School in 1977 and had attended Vo Tech. He worked as a welder/fitter at Adjusta Bucket, where he became a master welder, Custom Engineering and lastly at Berry Plastics.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and trapping. Terry loved spending time at Presque Isle and went there almost every day. He always found a way to make others feel good.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mickey Kinney; a nephew Kirk Miller; and his grandparents, Shirley and Vance Payne and Jay and Helen Kinney.
Terry is survived by his life partner, Tracy Bliss; stepdaughter, Tonja Duarte; stepson, Glenn Guerin and stepgrandson, Owen Duarte; a brother, Toby Kinney and his wife Robin and two sisters, Jodi Fairchild and her husband, Dan and Robin Carson. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main St. East on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the sharing at 8 p.m.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Burton Funeral Home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019