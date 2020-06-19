Terry L. Loomis
1957 - 2020
Terry L. Loomis, age 62, of Conneaut, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Regional West Hospital in Middleburg Heights from complication of Covid-19.

Terry was born on November 10, 1957 in McKean, Pa., the son of Dale and Audrey (Thompson) Loomis. He was a 1975 graduate of General McLane High School. Terry had been employed by the Lake Erie Corrections Facility as a Corrections Officer for the past 18 years.

For several years Terry was employed as a semi-professional clown know as "Sparky". He loved to make people laugh and have fun. Terry enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his spare time, bowling, and golfing. He was a former member of the Conneaut Moose Lodge and current member of the American Legion. Terry loved to listen to classic rock, Van Halen and AC/DC were among his favorites.

Terry was preceded in death by his father Dale Loomis, mother Audrey Loomis, and a brother Gary Loomis.

Terry is survived by his wife Verlys "Vee" Miller Loomis whom he married February 14, 1998, a sister Patti S. Loomis of Edinboro, Pa., two nephews Ryan and Abigail Loomis of Media, Pa., Alan and Meg Loomis, great-nephew Archer Loomis all of Ithaca, N.Y., and stepson Shaun Hansen of Highland, Ill..

A Private memorial service is being planned and Terry's remains will be buried at Erie County Memorial Gardens, Erie, Pa., at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Terry's memory can be made to Terry's family c/o Verlys Loomis, which will be used to assist with his great-nephew Archer's education. Envelopes are available at the Raisian Family Funeral Home, 581 Harbor Street, Conneaut where arrangements have been entrusted.

Condolences at www.raisianfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Raisian Funeral Home
581 Harbor Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
(440) 593-2505
