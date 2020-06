Terry L. Loomis, age 62, of Conneaut, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Regional West Hospital in Middleburg Heights from complication of Covid-19.Terry was born on November 10, 1957 in McKean, Pa., the son of Dale and Audrey (Thompson) Loomis. He was a 1975 graduate of General McLane High School. Terry had been employed by the Lake Erie Corrections Facility as a Corrections Officer for the past 18 years.For several years Terry was employed as a semi-professional clown know as "Sparky". He loved to make people laugh and have fun. Terry enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his spare time, bowling, and golfing. He was a former member of the Conneaut Moose Lodge and current member of the American Legion. Terry loved to listen to classic rock, Van Halen and AC/DC were among his favorites.Terry was preceded in death by his father Dale Loomis, mother Audrey Loomis, and a brother Gary Loomis.Terry is survived by his wife Verlys "Vee" Miller Loomis whom he married February 14, 1998, a sister Patti S. Loomis of Edinboro, Pa., two nephews Ryan and Abigail Loomis of Media, Pa., Alan and Meg Loomis, great-nephew Archer Loomis all of Ithaca, N.Y., and stepson Shaun Hansen of Highland, Ill..A Private memorial service is being planned and Terry's remains will be buried at Erie County Memorial Gardens, Erie, Pa., at a later date.Memorial contributions in Terry's memory can be made to Terry's family c/o Verlys Loomis, which will be used to assist with his great-nephew Archer's education. Envelopes are available at the Raisian Family Funeral Home, 581 Harbor Street, Conneaut where arrangements have been entrusted.Condolences at www.raisianfuneralhome.com Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits