Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Terry Lee Parmenter


1958 - 2020
Terry Lee Parmenter Obituary
Terry Lee Parmenter, age 62, of North East, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Twinbrook Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on February 15, 1958, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Ralph C. and Loretta A. (York) Parmenter.

Terry graduated from Harbor Creek High School and the Gertrude Barber Center. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and riding his golf cart.

In addition to his parents, Terry was also preceded in death by his uncle, Alton "Pedro" Parmenter.

He is survived by his brothers, Timothy Parmenter (Debbie) of Florida, Thomas Parmenter (Janet) of North East, Randy Parmenter (Jackie) of North East; and sister, Becky Casten of California.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of a funeral service at 3 p.m. Interment will be held at North East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Gertrude Barber Center, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507, or to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Twinbrook Healthcare for their professionalism and compassion, especially his cousin, Kathy Fuller, and his niece LeAnn Parmenter.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 14, 2020
